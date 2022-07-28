Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Surf Life Saving NSW warns of dangers of 'unpredictable' coastal areas after Moonee Beach tragedy

By Nick Bielby
July 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moonee Beach on Tuesday.

Surf Life Saving NSW is urging caution after four drownings in coastal parts of the state - including two on the border of Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast - in the past fortnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.