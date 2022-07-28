Emerging Newcastle forward Leo Thompson will be at the Knights until the end of the 2025 NRL season after signing a fresh contract with the club.
Thompson, a rugby union convert who the Knights recruited from the Raiders last year, has been a regular in Newcastle's side this season, playing in 16 of 18 games.
The 22-year-old Kiwi, who was initially signed on a two-year deal - the first year as a development player - was upgraded to the top-30 roster ahead of the 2022 competition commencing after a standout preseason.
But he has now signed a new deal, which will extend his stay at the club by a further two years.
"Leo has been a great find for the club," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"His contribution in his debut season has been enormous, especially considering his inexperience in rugby league, let alone the number of games and the quality of his performances at NRL level.
"He has earned the respect of the playing group with his drive, determination, and willingness to get the job done for his teammates.
"I believe we have only scratched the surface, we don't know what his ceiling might be, what I do know is his best football is still in front of him and that is very exciting."
He has mostly been used as a utility forward off the bench, but has started in four games.
Thompson, who has a twin brother that plays Super Rugby for the Chiefs, is currently injured and will miss Newcastle's clash with Canterbury on Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
