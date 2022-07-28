DIOCESE of Maitland-Newcastle Director of Catholic Schools Gerard Mowbray will retire from the role in December.
Mr Mowbray has spent 46 years working for the diocese, as a teacher and in leadership roles.
Advertisement
"It has been a journey and an honour to serve the Catholic Diocese over this time," Mr Mowbray said in a statement on Thursday.
"I truly believe there is no greater privilege than to support the development of a young person and I'm so proud of how our Catholic schools and students have grown.
"It has been a great pleasure to work with so many talented teams and I'd like to thank all of our staff for their professionalism and dedication, I have been humbled by the hard work and commitment, especially over the last few years with COVID-19.
"Our Catholic schools have such a strong and assured future given the passionate and committed leaders and staff, both teaching and support, that are in our schools.
"I am confident this is the right time for me to be stepping back, my plan is to retire, and I look forward to spending more time with my wife, family and friends."
Mr Mowbray started working as a teacher at St Mary's Catholic College Gateshead in 1977 before moving into various teaching, assistant principal and principal roles across the diocese.
He became assistant director of schools in 2009 and director of schools in 2018.
The diocese has recently opened new schools Catherine McAuley Catholic College, Medowie; St Bedes' Catholic College, Chisholm; and St Aloysius Primary School in Chisholm, plus expanded St Mary's Gateshead and St Joseph's College in Lochinvar to years 11 and 12.
It has controversially announced plans to close All Saints' College Maitland St Mary's Campus and move all students to St Peter's Campus, as well as to make three Newcastle schools years seven to 12 schools: St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton, St Pius X High School at Adamstown and San Clemente High at Mayfield.
Diocese chief executive officer Sean Scanlon thanked Mr Mowbray for his contribution and dedication.
"I'd like to extend my deepest thanks to Gerard for his dedication, hard work and outstanding contribution to our school communities and the broader diocese over many years; he retires with a legacy dedicated to Catholic education," Mr Scanlon said.
"Gerard's passion for Catholic education, his leadership, personal and nurturing approach has gained the respect of many he has worked with over the years.
"We wish Gerard the very best for his well-deserved retirement."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.