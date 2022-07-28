A Newcastle man has been jailed for six years over multiple sexual abuse charges, including offences against a woman and child.
The Australian Federal Police investigation into the 44-year-old man began in November 2020 when he was identified through a nationwide investigation know as Operation Arkstone - a large-scale child protection operation.
The man was arrested on December 17, 2020, when AFP officers from Eastern Command Child Protection Operations executed a search warrant at his home and seized multiple electronic devices.
An examination of the devices revealed conversations indicating his sexual interest in children, as well as the distribution of intimate images of a woman without her consent. He was initially charged with two counts of distributing intimate images without consent.
Further investigations allegedly identified the man producing, transmitting and soliciting child abuse material, as well as engaging in highly sexualised conversations about children and animals.
AFP Detective Senior Constable Joanna Kolodziej said the extensive network uncovered through Operation Arkstone highlighted just how diverse these offenders were, with many of them coming from well-respected and unsuspecting backgrounds.
"No individual, especially a child, should ever have to endure any form of abuse and violence from someone who holds high positions of trust in their lives and I urge the public to come forward and report any suspicious behaviour,'' she said.
"The impacts of sexual offences are devastating and long-lasting on victims and their families, which is why the AFP will continue to be relentless in our identification and prosecution of these abusers."
Among the charges the 44-year-old pleaded guilty to were two counts of aggravated use of a carriage service to menace, harass or offend; using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material; and using a carriage service to prepare or plan to cause harm to, engage in sexual activity with, or procure for sexual activity a person aged under 16.
He was sentenced to six years in jail in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, with a non-parole period of three years.
