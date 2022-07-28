NO bricks, rolling pins or rubber chooks will be thrown at Stroud showground this year after soggy soil forced organisers to cancel the 2022 event.
With the event not being held since 2019, Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin secretary Maree Hart said they had been "beaten by COVID, beaten by floods and now beaten by the weather again".
"It's a major event along with the show and rodeo that brings a huge influx of people to the town," Ms Hart said.
"It's something quirky and different and so the cancellation has put a dampener on the whole community."
The brick throwing event was originally meant to go ahead on July 9 but, due to flooding, it was postponed to August 20. On Wednesday the committee found the showground would be too wet by that date and rather than postponing again decided to cancel the event for this year.
The festival has its origins in 1960 when Strouds in England and the US, both brick-making towns, starting hurling the building material for sport.
In 1961, Strouds in NSW and Canada joined in the tradition, with Australia introducing rolling-pin throwing for women in 1962.
"We still have a close relationship with the other Strouds and while we haven't held the brick throwing record in recent years there is usually a bit of toing and froing between us and England," Ms Hart said.
"Along with the men throwing bricks and women throwing rolling-pins we are have children throwing rubber chickens."
The event now has market stalls, a tug-of-war, rides and a parade that sees the 10 best floats awarded $100 prizes.
"The parade starts up at Quambi House at around 10am and takes about an hour to get to the showground. Which isn't far," she said. "Our theme this year was 'shine bright like a diamond' that we give to local schools and we leave people to interpret that how they want.
"We also have vintage car clubs, the SES and a whole range of people come to be part of the parade."
Ms Hart said the current records are around 142 feet (yes, feet) for the bricks and 156 for the rolling pins, held by England and the USA respectively.
The committee is now looking to 2023 and their next event, Ms Hart said, which will be held on July 8.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
