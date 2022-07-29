DEPUTY Speaker of the House of Representatives Sharon Claydon has had to remind Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor to stop referring to her Mr Speaker - before he went on to use the term another three times.
Ms Claydon, who is also federal member for Newcastle, was in the Speaker's Chair on Thursday when Mr Taylor referred to her as Mr Speaker a total of 29 times.
Ms Claydon interjected after Mr Taylor referred to her as Mr Speaker 26 times.
"I have waited because I was loath to interrupt you, but you have called me Mr Speaker on at least a dozen occasions," Ms Claydon said.
"My title is Deputy Speaker. I don't need a Mr, a Mrs or a Madam; it's just Deputy Speaker."
Mr Taylor said he would "go with Deputy Speaker" - only to call Ms Claydon Mr Speaker a further three times.
"Thank you, Deputy Speaker. You would have been a very good Speaker!" he said.
"But, Mr Speaker, meanwhile those opposite get rid of the ABCC. We know how important that is to productivity.
"We know that that is helping to reduce the cost of construction in this country.
"The Treasurer gave us a painting today, Mr Speaker.
"He was a forecaster, not a leader. He was a commentator, not a Treasurer.
"We need a plan, Mr Speaker. That's what Australians want now."
Ms Claydon fired back.
"Seriously, shadow Treasurer, you are just going to have to dump the 'Mr Speaker' when I am in the chair, okay?" she said.
Ms Claydon's office has been contacted for comment.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
