Newcastle's Jesse Southwell has continued a glittering start to her sporting career by claiming Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.
Southwell played three minutes off the bench as Australia defeated Fiji 22-12 in the women's rugby sevens final at Coventry Arena on Monday (AEST).
The 17-year-old from Cameron Park, who only debuted in the senior squad a few months ago, also helped the Aussies secure the World Rugby Sevens Series title recently.
Faith Nathan scored a double while Madison Ashby and Maddison Levi also crossed the line. It was 17-0 at half-time.
Australia were beaten by Fiji in the preliminary rounds across the weekend.
New Zealand, who were defeated by Australia in the semi-final, overcame Canada (19-12) to clinch bronze.
In the men's competition, Australia fell short of the podium after going down to New Zealand (26-12) in the play-off for third.
South Africa took home the gold after accounting for Fiji (31-7).
Elsewhere on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, both Aussie hockey teams recorded dominant wins.
The Kookaburras, including Norths defender Matthew Dawson, thrashed Scotland 12-0 and the Hockeyroos, including Souths striker Mariah Williams, breezed past South Africa 5-0.
Maitland-raised swimmer Abbey Harkin finished fifth in the women's 200 metre breaststroke final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Monday (AEST).
She stopped the clock in a time of two minutes, 24.07 seconds (2:24.07), narrowly outside her personal best (2:23.59) and less than half-a-second off the podium.
South African pair Tatjana Schoenmaker (2:21.92) and Kaylene Corbett (2:23.67) collected gold and bronze respectively. Aussie Jenna Strauch (2:23.65) collected silver. England's Molly Renshaw ended up fourth (2:24.00).
Harkin, 24, was third at both the 50m and 150m turns.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
