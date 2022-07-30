Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos
Watch

Kate Bush fans donned their red dresses for the 2022 Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever in Newcastle

MN
Ethan Hamilton
By Marina Neil, and Ethan Hamilton
Updated July 30 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DOZENS of Kate Bush lookalikes descended on Newcastle over the weekend for the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MN

Marina Neil

Photographer

Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.