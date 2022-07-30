DOZENS of Kate Bush lookalikes descended on Newcastle over the weekend for the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.
Clad in red frocks and sporting green (or blue) eye shadow, the self-styled "Kates" danced their way across the wily, windy moors of King Edward Park on Saturday to recreate Bush's iconic Wuthering Heights music video.
"We are all Kates," Newcastle's Melanie James said.
"Everyone just walks around saying 'Hi Kate'."
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, which started in Newcastle in 2017, was inspired by a flash mob at UK's Brighton Fringe in 2013 catalysed by dance troupe Shambush.
The otherwise annual event hasn't been on since 2019 because of COVID but Kates young and old were back in force on Saturday for the choreographed dance.
"It's just a joy to be back with all the Kates and celebrating Kate Bush."
Cities across Austria and the world take part in the event, which was different this year for a couple of reasons. Not only did 2022 see the rekindling of Kate Bush fervour through Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, but Saturday also marked the singer's birthday.
Ms James said Running Up That Hill was the backdrop to her life in 1985.
"I think it's great that Kate is heard more and I think Running Up That Hill will bring Kate's incredible oeuvre of music to so many people," Ms James said.
"I'm just so joyed to be here with my daughter and my friends and all the Kates."
Recreating versions of Bush's signature red dress is a big part of the event. Michelle Pietrovoni and Nicole McDermott said they "don't need an excuse to dress up and have fun".
"I went op shopping and found my five dollar dress and I just love it," Ms McDermott said at the event.
"Something like this can bring a community together and just have a lot of fun and be silly and not worry about it.
"We will be back next year with red tights."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
