Philippa Anderson savours winning start at US Open of Surfing

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 1 2022 - 3:15am, first published 2:30am
RIPPING: Philippa Anderson in her first round heat. Picture: Beatriz Ryder/WSL

Philippa Anderson broke her run of outs on the Challenger Series (CS) with an opening-round heat win in a successful start for Merewether's trio at the US Open of Surfing.

