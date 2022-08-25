Newcastle Knights and high-performance manager Hayden Knowles part company

NEWCASTLE'S high-performance manager Hayden Knowles is understood to have parted company the Knights, effective immediately, in the aftermath of the David Klemmer controversy.
Klemmer and Knowles had a very public falling-out after the former Test forward refused to leave the field, and then verbally abused Knowles, during Newcastle's 24-10 loss to Canterbury on July 31.
After Knowles lodged a complaint with management, Klemmer was stood down for a game, banned from training with his teammates for several days and eventually sanctioned with a suspended fine.
The incident is understood to have placed pressure on Knowles' relationship with the playing squad and coaching staff. A mutual agreement was reached to part ways immediately.
Knowles is one of the most experienced trainers in the NRL, having worked at a host of clubs and with the NSW Origin team.
He joined Newcastle at the start of this season after overseeing a premiership-winning campaign at Penrith.
The Knights said on Wednesday they were unable to comment. The Herald tried to contact Knowles but received no reply.
