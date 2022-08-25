Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights and high-performance manager Hayden Knowles part company

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
NEWCASTLE'S high-performance manager Hayden Knowles is understood to have parted company the Knights, effective immediately, in the aftermath of the David Klemmer controversy.

