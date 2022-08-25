Cassidy Davis Cassidy Davis has played in more finals series at a local level than she can remember and is eyeing a potential premiership-championship double with Warners Bay this year.
But in nine national league seasons, the Newcastle Jets co-captain has featured in just one finals match - a heart-breaking, extra-time 3-2 loss to Sydney in the 2017-18 semi-finals.
It is something the versatile 28-year-old hopes to change in her 10th campaign for the Jets.
Davis is Newcastle's first confirmed signing for the 2022-23 A-League Women's campaign, set to start on November 18.
In a remarkable feat, the hard-working, home-grown talent has not missed a game since making her national league debut for the Jets in the 2013-14 season.
She holds the A-League record for the most consecutive appearances - 111 straight - and collected all of the club's major awards last campaign.
In Davis' time, the Jets have collected the wooden spoon more than once but have also been in the mix for finals on other occasions.
"I love playing football and I feel like I don't really belong anywhere else, so I'm happy to stay playing for my home-town club," Davis told the Newcastle Herald.
"I just really want to, one, make the semis and, two, win a grand final. They're the goals."
The Jets made a strong start last campaign only to finish eighth on just 10 points after limping to the end of the season due to a hectic schedule and mounting injury toll.
Newcastle begin a five-week pre-season on October 14 and Davis suggested they would need to bolster each area of the pitch to be finals contenders.
"If we can bring some key players into each line, one in the back line, one in midfield and one up front, that can really help the squad," she said.
"It just gives the stability and that extra bit of quality in those lines. So I'd like to see those types of players. I'd like to see a striker, whether it's a winger or a centre striker, but someone who is quick, can beat people and can finish."
The addition of Western United means the ALW will expand to 11 teams and 18 games for the 2022-23 season. Central Coast come in the following campaign, which will take on a full 22-game home-and-away format.
For now, Davis is focused on helping Warners Bay succeed in NPLW Northern NSW.
The Panthers can secure the premiership will a win over Maitland at John Street Oval on Saturday. Finals start on September 17-18.
Davis has swung between centre-back and defensive midfield for the Jets but has played a more advanced role with Warners Bay, scoring 21 goals in 17 appearances to be the competition's second-highest scorer.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
