Kate Handley has seen first-hand how far AFL competition has come for females in the Hunter region.
But watching a replay of the first ever Black Diamond Cup women's grand final in 2015 really rammed it home.
As one of Newcastle City's foundation players, Handley has been instrumental in Newcastle City's dominance in the Hunter Central Coast competition and in ensuring that anyone who wants a game, no matter what level or ability, gets one.
There were six teams in the first season of women's Black Diamond Cup. Today, the Hunter and Central Coast senior competition is split into two divisions - there are seven sides in the top grade and 10 in the second tier.
The Blues won the maiden flag and have proven to be the powerhouse of the competition by winning four more since.
They have featured in every women's grand final, losing only the 2016 showdown with Nelson Bay.
On Saturday, City secured the women's Cup minor premiership with an unbeaten run while their reserve-grade side booked their first finals appearance in the Plate competition.
"It's just grown exponentially," Handley told the Newcastle Herald. "I was actually watching back that 2015 grand final on BarTV and the quality of the game is so much better now.
"You can see the development of all the teams in the competition and having the two divisions makes a big difference. There are three or four clubs now that have put two teams in and it's just nice that you've got options for different standard of players.
"There's a lot of mothers playing, young ones, older girls. It's just a much more diverse competition now."
It is not only on the field where City's female numbers are strong - women also have a presence in the coaching ranks and on the committee.
While still playing, 34-year-old Handley is also the club's vice-president and coaches City's second side.
"It's been nice that I've been able to do both this season," she said. "I think that's the key, having more female coaches really helps to boost the involvement and engagement of the girls.
"And to just keeping putting the effort into your junior sides. That's how we've managed to stay strong. We put a lot of effort into those junior teams so that we've always got good talent coming up. There's probably three or four of us that are still there from the first season back in 2015 and then another core group of around 12 girls who have been there for the last six or seven seasons.
"That helps a lot, just having that experience, but we've got a really strong under 17s women's team at City and every year we start pulling some of those young girls up to play games with us, which is what keeps the depth through our side."
City and second-placed Cardiff have this weekend off while Terrigal play Killarney in the do-or-die minor semi-final.
The Blues battle the Hawks in the major semi-final on September 4 with the winner advancing directly to the grand final and loser having to play their way through a preliminary final.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
