Maitland's finals hopes fade as Warners Bay stay on top in NPLW Northern NSW: Round 19

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 21 2022 - 9:30am
GOAL: Tara Andrews opened the scoring as Warners Bay defeated Charlestown at Allen Davis Field on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

Maitland's top-four aspirations took a direct hit while Warners Bay were again untroubled as they closed in on the NPLW Northern NSW premiership with a comfortable 3-0 win against Charlestown in round 19 over the weekend.

