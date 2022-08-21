Newcastle Herald
Advantage Lambton Jaffas as Newcastle Olympic strike again in NPL title race

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 21 2022 - 9:13am, first published 8:30am
ON TARGET: Newcastle Olympic's Jared Muller on the attack against Maitland's Adam Blunden on Sunday at Darling Street Oval. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Lambton Jaffas became the fourth ladder leaders in four weeks as Newcastle Olympic toppled Maitland 2-1 on Sunday to keep themselves in fifth spot and play another major role in the NPL premiership race.

