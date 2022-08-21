Advantage Lambton Jaffas as Newcastle Olympic strike again in NPL title race

Lambton Jaffas became the fourth ladder leaders in four weeks as Newcastle Olympic toppled Maitland 2-1 on Sunday to keep themselves in fifth spot and play another major role in the NPL premiership race.
Olympic, who scored a late equaliser against Jaffas last week to allow Maitland to go top alone on 36 points, this time damaged the Magpies' title hopes with a brace from Jared Muller at Darling Street Oval.
Advertisement
While Jaffas were routing Adamstown 9-0 to move to 37 points, Olympic struck in the 12th minute when Muller scored a penalty from a handball call.
Adam Blunden fired through traffic for 1-1 in the 33rd minute before Muller ran onto a lucky deflection in the 52nd minute, beating Will McFarlane to win the ball then keeper Paul Bitz with a dinked shot.
The victory ensured Olympic stayed equal with Valentine, on 31 points but ahead on goals, in fifth after the Phoenix defeated a 10-man Charlestown 4-0 at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Ryan Clarke got in behind and converted a one-on-one chance in the second minute and Charlie Daniels fired in a shot from a tight angle in the 33rd before Azzurri's Matt Tull was red carded for an off-the-ball incident in the 39th. Dylan Newbold (47th minute) and Tyrone Mulder (58th) ensured the three points for the visitors.
The result leaves fourth-placed Charlestown, unbeaten leaders through 13 games, on 33 points and in danger of missing the top five. They have only one game, against Jaffas next week, remaining.
Valentine and Olympic also have one game left. Olympic finish against Weston, while Valentine take on Edgeworth, who on Saturday stayed in the finals hunt with a 1-0 win over Cooks Hill to rise to 29 points. Although two points adrift, the Eagles have the advantage of playing two games. They are away to Maitland next week before hosting Phoenix.
At Edden Oval against second-last Rosebud (8 points), Jaffas lifted their goal difference to plus 28 - equal best with third-placed Magic (35 points), who had the bye. Kale Bradbery bagged a hat-trick and Luke Remington scored twice.
The only negative for the defending premiers was a knee injury to Andrew Pawiak in the second half, but coach Shane Pryce was hopeful the hyper-extension problem was not serious.
Pryce was happy with the "great team performance" and other results going his team's way.
With their premiership hopes now in their hands, he welcomed the challenge ahead of taking on Charlestown and Maitland.
"It just shows how quickly it can change, and if you don't continue on your winning ways, other teams creep in, and that's what's happened," Pryce said.
"Next week might change the landscape again, so we've just got to keep going.
"[Playing Charlestown and Maitland] I think that's good for us because they are quality opposition, so we need to lift and be on our A-game."
At Weston Oval, the Bears (26 points) beat bottom side Lake Macquarie (7) 2-0 with goals from Aaron Niyonkuru and Joey O'Connor.
Lake Macquarie informed the Newcastle Herald after the match that Keelan Hamilton would not be continuing as head coach for next season.
"This has been a mutual decision that has been respectfully and well thought through by both parties," the statement read.
"Both the club and Keelan wish each other all the best for the future and although these decisions are never easy, the professional and amicable nature of communications is a testament to both parties. An announcement on the incoming first team head coach for 2023 will be made in due course."
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.