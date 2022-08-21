Newcastle Herald
Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars destined to finish second after mixed weekend in Melbourne, Daniel Berno stars

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 21 2022 - 11:00am
BATTLE: Riley Tonks (right) playing for the Newcastle Northstars against the Ice in Melbourne on Saturday. The Novocastrians lost in overtime before bouncing back against the Mustangs on Sunday. Picture: AK Hockey Shots

NORTHSTARS import Daniel Berno continued his point-scoring season with four more goals over the weekend but mixed results from a Melbourne double header means Newcastle will finish second on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder.

