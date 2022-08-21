NORTHSTARS import Daniel Berno continued his point-scoring season with four more goals over the weekend but mixed results from a Melbourne double header means Newcastle will finish second on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder.
Berno bagged his third hat-trick, fifth including exhibition games, of the 2022 campaign during Sunday's 7-4 victory against the Mustangs and opened the visitor's account in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ice on Saturday.
Both matches were played at O'Brien Icehouse, the same venue where the AIHL finals series will take place in a fortnight (September 2-4).
The Northstars (46 points) can still draw level with competition leaders and upcoming major semi opponents Canberra (49) if they beat the Sydney Bears in the last round, however, Newcastle won't be able to reel in the Brave's superior goal difference.
Berno now has 23 goals from 19 appearances this year as well as 17 assists, giving him 40 points overall.
Northstars teammate Francis Drolet sits just ahead of him, fourth on the league rankings, with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists).
Drolet added four points to his individual tally on Sunday, split evenly between goals and assists, while also finding the back of the net on Saturday.
Tim Stanger and Beau Taylor, who returned to the squad, bookended the Northstars' scoresheet on Sunday.
Game two hung in the balance with the fourth-placed Mustangs (25) equalising three times throughout the opening two periods, making it 4-4 ahead of the last term.
Berno split the deadlock with around 10 minutes left before sealing the deal in the closing stages.
Game one saw Newcastle's 2-0 lead eventually erased by the Ice (10), taking it to overtime before Austin McKenzie nabbed the winner for the hosts.
The Northstars are away to the third-placed Bears (29) on Saturday.
