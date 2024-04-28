Merewether athlete Rose Davies clocks Olympic qualifier for Paris

MEREWETHER athlete Rose Davies has done just about all she can to reach a second Olympic Games, running a qualifying time for Paris just a fortnight after being crowned national champion.
Davies improved her recent personal best by 10 seconds and became the third fastest Australian ever in the women's 5000 metres by clocking 14:47.48 at a Diamond League event in China over the weekend.
Previously outside the Olympic standard of 14:52.00, Scott Westcott-coached Davies admits this performance now allows her to refocus over the next few months despite not yet officially being selected for this year's Games.
"There was pace for the qualifier which was great. I was actually on my own for a long way but I could see some of the girls coming back to me over the last few laps which also helped," Davies told Athletics Australia media.
"While my result at the Maurie Plant Meet was where I felt like I was at with training last year, tonight is closer to where I want to be for this year but I'm not there yet. Although not selected yet, tonight means that I can focus on best preparing myself to run well at the Olympics rather than chasing that qualifier."
Davies becomes the second Aussie to achieve entry standard for Paris behind Jessica Hull (14:44.24), who was recently confirmed in the national team for the shorter 1500m.
Each federation can send a maximum of three runners for women's 5000m and Athletics Australia may not release the final Olympic squad until the qualification window officially closes on June 30. Track and field for the Games takes place at the Stade de France in August (2-10).
Coming off a domestic title in Adelaide on April 14 and a 15-minute breakthrough on February 15, Davies finished the Suzhou race 11th on Saturday. Her compatriots Lauren Ryan (14:58.69), Isobel Batt-Doyle (15:06.84) and Maudie Skyring (15:12.44) ranged between 13th and 17th.
Ethiopia produced a clean sweep of the Diamond League podium via Mekedes Alemeshete's world-leading mark (14:36.70), Ayal Dagnachew (14:36.86) and Letesenbet Gidey (14:37.13).
