Davies, Lewis outline paths to Paris following national crowns in same hour

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 15 2024 - 4:00pm
Torrie Lewis at the Canberra Track Classic in January. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Torrie Lewis at the Canberra Track Classic in January. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

OLYMPIC hopefuls Rose Davies and Torrie Lewis have outlined their prospective paths to Paris following national titles secured within half-an-hour of one another.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

