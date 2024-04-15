Davies, Lewis outline paths to Paris following national crowns in same hour

OLYMPIC hopefuls Rose Davies and Torrie Lewis have outlined their prospective paths to Paris following national titles secured within half-an-hour of one another.
Merewether middle-distance runner Davies narrows her focus to just the 5000 metres, putting aside the longer 10,000m, and heads to China for a Diamond League event on April 27.
Sprinter and former Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club member Torrie Lewis, however, has left the door open between now and the Games qualification period closing on June 30.
Lewis defended her crown in the women's 200m at the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide before Davies tasted success next in the women's final over five kilometres.
Both gold medals were claimed late in Sunday's last session of track and field competition.
"I just wanted to try and secure the win here. I knew it was going to be a stacked race because everyone is running really well at the moment," Davies told host broadcaster Seven Plus in a post-race interview.
"I think I'll just focus on the 5000m [for Olympics]. I'm racing in Shanghai in two weeks at a Diamond League [event]. Hopefully I can run fast."
Davies, 24 and coached by Scott Westcott, won in a time of 15 minutes, 21.62 seconds. Two months ago she became the fourth Australian female to crack the 15-minute mark (14:57.54).
Lewis, 19 and now based in Brisbane, bypassed the 100m to focus on the half-lap dash and posted a personal-best of 22.94s in the heats before taking out the decider (23.05s).
"A lot of things went into that decision, for the 100m, it wasn't just qualifying for the 200m. I'm so excited to go to a Diamond League soon, maybe Oceanias, the relay girls are obviously going to Bahamas, maybe go over to Europe," the former Newcastle schoolgirl said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.