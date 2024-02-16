Rose Davies fourth Australian woman to crack 15-minute barrier for 5000m

Merewether athlete Rose Davies became the fourth Australian woman to break the 15-minute mark for 5000 metres on her way to victory at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne on Thursday night.
The 23-year-old Tokyo Olympian, who is coached by Scott Westcott, asserted her dominance with a strong final lap to claim the honours in 14:57.54 for a new meet record.
Track-turned-road star Isobel Batt-Doyle was second in 14:59.18 and Ethiopian Aynadis Mebratu third (15:04.84).
Davies, who has also represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and two World Championships (2022, 2023), has her eye on this year's Paris Olympics.
Former Novocastrian Torrie Lewis, who became Australia's fastest-ever woman in January, was second in the 100m behind New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs.
The Australian Athletics Championships take place in Adelaide in April (11-19).
