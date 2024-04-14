Hunter trio strike in last session at Australian Athletics Championships

Rose Davies, Torrie Lewis and Aiden Harvey have all claimed titles in the final session of the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide.
The Hunter trio won the women's 5000 metres, women's 200m and men's shot put respectively on Sunday afternoon.
All three events were held in close proximity on day four of the track and field competition, leading into this year's Olympics.
Merewether middle-distance runner Davies surged ahead on the back straight of the last lap, pulling away from Jenny Blundell and Isobel Batt-Doyle before stopping the clock in 15 minutes, 21.62 seconds.
Half-an-hour earlier 19-year-old sprinter Lewis, a former Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club member, defended her national crown in 23.05s.
Around the same time Harvey, who hails from Kurri Kurri, threw 18.66m.
Also across the meeting - Sam Taylor ended up ninth in the men's long jump, Whitebridge's Jemma Pollard finished seventh in the women's 400m final and Swansea's Tom March was eighth in his heat of the men's 1500m.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.