WANDERERS ran in six tries, highlighted by two long-range gems, but it was the Two Blues' defence that encouraged coach Dan Beckett most approaching the Hunter Rugby Union semi-finals.
The Two Blues backs racked up the tries, including two when they were down to 13 men, in a 41-22 win over Nelson Bay at Strong Oval on Saturday.
With their season on the line, the Gropers were revved up but couldn't handle the pace and precision of the visitors.
Reborn fly-half Cal McDonald combined with outside centre Dillon Rowney to lay on two tries. The later iced the win with a five-pointer of his own late.
"I have spoken about how clunky we have been all season, but we were really connected against the Bay," Beckett said. "Dillon Rowney was the overwhelming winner of players' player.
"He is a great footballer. He can beat guys on the inside, he can beat them on the outside, he is strong, he plays guys in ... he put Tim Marsh away a couple of times because he knows what Marshy is like.
"He has started forming combinations with Nimi Qio and Hayden Cole. If they all start to jell, there is some real strike power there."
Rowney and Qio also led the Two Blues' defensive line, which got up in the face of the Gropers.
"The Bay came out and were pretty willing," Beckett said.
"I thought our line speed in defence and our effort areas in defence really turned the game. We put on some good shots. We knew how they were going to play. We just took their space and their time and made it difficult for them.
"It was 1 to 14, but certainly Nimi and Dillon in the midfield, they grew an extra leg. They knew the Bay had threats out the back. There was some really good midfield pressure."
Nelson Bay struck first through a penalty to Rapine Mason in the fourth minute.
From there Wanderers took control.
After charging up the field with a series of raids on the short side, halfback Tom Nell crashed over from close range.
Rowney then burst clear from inside the Wanderers 22 and linked with Marsh to dash clear of the cover.
Qio then charged through feeble defence from a scrum as the visitors went to the break in command at 19-3.
The defeat ended the faint hope the Gropers had of featuring in the finals.
The top four - Merewether, Hamilton, Wanderers, Maitland - is locked in but the race for the minor premiership will be decided in the final round.
Hamilton ran in 11 tries in a 65-0 demolition of Singleton at Rugby Park to move to 52 points alongside Merewether, who had the bye.
The Hawks are home to Nelson Bay in the final round and Merewether are away to Maitland.
In the other game played Saturday, Maitland out-gunned Southern Beaches 55-7 at Ernie Calland Field.
Points table: Merewether 52, Hamilton 52, Wanderers 45, Maitland 39, Nelson Bay 34, University 27, Southern Beaches 8, Singleton 5.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
