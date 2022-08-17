"I was playing for Mosman in Sydney Subbies and doing a business degree at UTS," Peper said. "COVID kicked off for a second time in Sydney last year and I decided to move back to Anna Bay. The Gropers were still playing so I had a few games and loved it. A bunch of my mates from juniors were still playing. This year, I decided to stay, finish university on-line and commit to the Bay full-time."