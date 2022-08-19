BEN Ham feared that his season was over when the Wanderers captain heard a pop and felt an intense pain at the top of his right leg.
Ham got caught in an awkward position against Singleton with one leg in the air during a tackle and when he landed the weight caused a grade-two tear in his hamstring.
"It sort of happened in slow motion," Ham said.
"Play has stopped and one of their players had my right leg up in the air. When I put it down, it stretched out and went bang. It was at the top of the hamstring near my glute on the attachment point."
That was on June 24. Ham then suffered a back injury at work for good measure.
The result was seven games on the sideline.
The inspirational No.8 returned in the 65-10 win over Singleton in the return clash at No.2 Sportsground.
Confidence restored, he plans to ramp up his game against a desperate Nelson Bay at Strong Oval on Saturday.
"I was thinking the year was gone, especially after I hurt my back as well," Ham said. "I just had to be patient with it. Lots of rehab and strength work.
"I was a little bit cautious with it against Singleton. But I found some space up the middle a couple of times and gave it a bit of a test.
"The plan was always to play the first half. I didn't want to risk it once the hamstring cooled down. We were up by a fair bit.
"I have trained this week and it feels pretty good."
Wanderers came from behind to beat Nelson Bay 31-26 in a midweek catch-up game at No.2 Sportsground on July 26.
The loss put a major dent in the Gropers' semi-final hopes.
However, an upset 21-14 triumph over Maitland last round means the Gropers remain a mathematical chance of moving into the top.
They need to record a bonus point win over Wanderers and Hamilton in the final two rounds and have other results fall their way.
"Saturday is the last game of the season at the Groperdome," Nelson Bay breakaway Ben Peper said. "Hopefully, we can get it done in front of the Bay supporters and give ourselves a chance."
Ham has other ideas.
"We are going up there with a good team," Ham said. "We want to do a number on them and get some momentum going into the finals.
"They will be up for it, and it is always pretty tough up there, but we are ready for them."
Cal McDonald will again play fly-half after answering an SOS following a season-ending pectoral muscle injury.
"Cal is a good talker and has a strong boot too," Ham said. "His game management is is what we have been lacking without Simmo."
In other games Saturday, Hamilton will be out to rack up a big score against Singleton at Rugby Park in the Hawks pursuit of the minor premiership.
Maitland will be out to bounce back from their loss to Nelson Bay when they take on Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field.
Merewether and University have the bye.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
