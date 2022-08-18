Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Top try scorer Cameron Anderson feels 'fresh' in 2022 as Central embark on finals campaign

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 18 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Anderson

CAMERON Anderson says 2022 feels like a whole new ball game.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.