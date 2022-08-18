CAMERON Anderson says 2022 feels like a whole new ball game.
The Central captain, who finished as Newcastle Rugby League's top try scorer this season, says living and working at home has made a significant difference.
Anderson, who recently marked 100 first-grade appearances for the Butcher Boys, had been travelling back and forth to Sydney during recent campaigns but is now teaching at Mayfield West Public School.
"I'm done with that [commute]. It only changed this year but you can see the energy levels," the fullback said.
"Last year I was so tired. Pre-workout before games, I was turning up and my hammys were tight.
"This year I feel fresh. I think my footy has seen the better side of it and the team has as well."
Anderson, the older brother of both Central teammate Kain and NRL rookie Grant, crossed 15 times in 18 rounds of the regular season and finished one try ahead of Maitland winger James Bradley (14).
He scored multiples on four occasions, featuring a hat-trick last month. He stormed home late, producing eight tries from July 17.
Butcher Boys centre Kiah Cooper (12) finished third on the individual tally.
Central, ranked second on the competition ladder, arrive at Saturday's qualifying semi-final against visitors Macquarie unbeaten in their last 10 outings.
Meanwhile, NSW Rugby League officially announced on Thursday that this year's President's Cup final has been scheduled for CommBank Stadium on September 25.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
