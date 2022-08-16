Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NRLW 2022: Newcastle Knights fullback Tamika Upton excited to play behind star-studded forward pack

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:54am, first published August 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRESH CHALLENGE: Tamika Upton when she was unveiled as one of the Newcastle Knights' key recruits in May. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Tamika Upton could be the biggest beneficiary of Newcastle's star-studded forward pack this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.