Tamika Upton could be the biggest beneficiary of Newcastle's star-studded forward pack this season.
The fullback, one of the Knights' key recruits, will be playing behind four State of Origin forwards and another who was on the cusp of making her debut this year.
Caitlan Johnston and Millie Boyle (NSW) will lead the way for the Knights in the front row, while Yasmin Clydsdale (NSW), Romy Teitzel (Queensland squad) and Hannah Southwell (NSW) are the back three. Olivia Higgins, who won a premiership with the Roosters last season, is the dummy-half.
It's a forward pack that Upton can't wait to run off.
"Our forward pack is pretty outstanding to be honest," the Central Queensland product said ahead of the side's first game on Sunday.
"I'm really excited to watch Caitlan Johnston. She was unfortunate to miss much of last season for the Knights, and that was a massive loss.
"So to get her out there fit and healthy will be amazing.
"I'm also really looking forward to playing with Hannah Southwell.
"I always tell her she is one of the people I hate playing against - you definitely don't want to run at her."
Upton won't be getting hit by Southwell this season but she knows what it's like, having spent the past three years at the Brisbane Broncos.
The 25-year-old scored seven tries in 11 appearances for the powerhouse club and was part of their 2019-20 premiership triumphs.
A two-time Queensland representative, Upton decided to join Newcastle shortly after the last season concluded in April.
When her and fellow ex-Brisbane teammate Millie Boyle were unveiled by the Knights in May, she said she had been wooed by the club's new training facility and involvement of NRL staff like head coach Adam O'Brien and assistant Blake Green in her recruitment.
Having spent the past month in Newcastle for pre-season training, Upton said the club had validated her decision to move south.
"I'm absolutely loving it. The club have been first class," she said.
"The facilities that we're in currently would have to be up there with the best. It's felt like a family club, whenever you see someone around they always pop in and say hello.
"Blake Green has been pretty instrumental for me. I'm always bouncing ideas off him and he is always giving his time so generously."
As for facing her former Brisbane teammates on Sunday night, Upton said she was "excited" but more looking forward to getting off to a good start with the Knights.
"They're always a strong club and we're expecting nothing less than them to come out firing," she said.
"But .... my head and heart have been here since I signed and I'm just focused on what we have to do as a team."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
