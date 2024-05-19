Newcastle Herald
Tuha hat-trick not enough to get Country home against City

By Max McKinney
Updated May 19 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 2:31pm
Cessnock winger Honeti Tuha bagged a hat-trick but it was not enough to get Country home in their annual clash with City, the boys from the bush pipped 30-28 by a 50-metre penalty goal with less than two minutes left to play on Saturday.

