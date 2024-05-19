Tuha hat-trick not enough to get Country home against City

Cessnock winger Honeti Tuha bagged a hat-trick but it was not enough to get Country home in their annual clash with City, the boys from the bush pipped 30-28 by a 50-metre penalty goal with less than two minutes left to play on Saturday.
Tuha, a prolific try-scorer for the Goannas in Newcastle Rugby League, crossed for his third midway through the second half to help put Country within a converted try at Leichhardt Oval, but it was to little avail when City kicked a goal from half-way to all but seal the victory.
Zac Greene's 78th-minute strike, which came after Country drew level in the 65th minute, made for a memorable finish to what was an entertaining game, one City led 22-0 early on.
The home side had shot ahead to a commanding lead in the first half, but Country - who featured 11 NEWRL players - turned it around before and after the break.
Tuha, whose hat-trick came after he knocked-on from the opening kick-off, was immense and was joined on the try-scorers' list by fullback and Central Newcastle skipper Cameron Anderson.
Maitland five-eighth Chad O'Donnell set up Country's last try, which levelled the scores at 28-all. City reclaimed the trophy after Country's victory in 2023.
Meanwhile, without with their Country representatives Ryan Glanville and Lewis Hamilton, South Newcastle defeated Macquarie 24-8 in catch-up game at Toronto on Saturday.
Macquarie back-rower Lucas Thomson scored the first of his two tries to put the Sorpions 4-0 up midway through the first half, but Souths hit back with two tries of their own to lead 10-4 at half-time.
The visitors pushed further ahead after the break on a rain-soaked Lyall Peacock Field and always looked likely despite Thomson crossing to make it 14-8 with half-hour still to play.
The victory was Souths' fourth this campaign.
After six rounds, they remain unbeaten and top of the first-grade ladder, one point ahead of Cessnock.
Macquarie now have a 1-3 record and sit ninth, a victory off the top six, rounded out by Central.
POINTS TABLE: Souths (10), Cessnock (9), The Entrance (8), Maitland, Wests (7), Central (6), Lakes (5), Wyong, Macquarie (4) Northern, Kurri (0).
