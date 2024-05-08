Newcastle players dominate NSW Country squad

Eleven Newcastle Rugby League players have gained NSW Country selection for next week's annual clash with City in Sydney.
Country coach Wade Forrester has named an 18-man squad, announced Wednesday, for the 2.20pm game at Leichardt Oval on Saturday, May 18.
Maitland had four players picked, including five-eighth Chad O'Donnell, who captained Country last year, centre Matt Soper-Lawler and forwards James Taylor and Jayden Butterfield.
Cessnock hooker Luke Huth returns for a second year, while winger Honeti Tuha has also gained a start.
Cameron Anderson will fly the flag for Central, as will Ryan Glanville and Lewis Hamilton for Souths.
The team is picked from players who featured in the NSW Country Championships earlier this year.
The Entrance pair Ryan Shaw and Jake Woods, who represented Central Coast, also made the Country squad.
Country: Cameron Anderson (Newcastle Rebels), Joshua Ayers (Monaro Colts), Jake Brisbane (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Jayden Butterfield (Newcastle Rebels), Joshua Dowel (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), Ryan Glanville (Newcastle Rebels), Lewis Hamilton (Newcastle Rebels), Luke Huth (Newcastle Rebels), Steven Marsters (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), James Morgan (Riverina Bulls), Lachlan Munro (Riverina Bulls), Chad O'Donnell (Newcastle Rebels), Ryan Shaw (Central Coast Roosters), Matthew Soper-Lawler (Newcastle Rebels), James Taylor (Newcastle Rebels), Royce Tout (Riverina Bulls), Honeti Tuha (Newcastle Rebels), Jake Woods (Central Coast Roosters). Coach: Wade Forrester.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.