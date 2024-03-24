Anderson stars as Rebels claim back-to-back NSW Country Championship crowns

CAMERON Anderson sealed Newcastle's deal with the final NSW Country Championships try before scoring a "well-deserved" accolade after full-time.
Anderson was named man-of-the-match after the Rebels clinched back-to-back titles with a 20-4 win over Monaro in Sunday's decider at Cessnock Sportsground.
"It was well deserved, he [Anderson] played like that the whole series," Rebels captain Chad O'Donnell told the Newcastle Herald.
"You just know what you're going to get every week with Spider. Not the fanciest player but always backing up in support, gets himself in the right spot and talks non stop."
Honeti Tuha opened Newcastle's account in the opening five minutes before Monaro hit back quickly.
Rebels pair James Taylor and Will Nieuwenhuise both landed blows to make it 14-4 at half-time.
The score remained that way until Anderson crossed late under the posts.
A country squad to tackle city has yet to be named for a NSWRL representative fixture at Leichhardt Oval on May 18.
NEWCASTLE 20 (Honeti Tuha, James Taylor, Will Nieuwenhuise, Cameron Anderson tries; Chad O'Donnell 2 goals) def MONARO 4 (Brandon Withers try).
