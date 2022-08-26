SAM Rouse has been "driving" Merewether-Carlton since the first day of pre-season training in November.
But it was feared the inspirational skipper - and game-breaking fullback - was gone for the season after a freak accident last month.
Rouse fell over at a pub and landed on a glass, sustaining severe lacerations in his lower back.
After a month on the sidelines, Rouse returns against Maitland at Marcellin Park in the final round on Saturday.
"It is great to have him back," coach Jamie Lind said. "He is an attacking threat and a great leader. He is really intense and drives the boys hard. He has been doing that since November. He is not a real big bloke, but he is a fierce competitor."
The accident happened during celebrations following a 19-7 win over arch rivals Wanderers.
"He let himself down on that occasion," Lind said. "Boys are boys. The worst thing we can do is install new rules - 'no-one does this, no-one does that.'
"You can't cut the fun out of everything. It is not their job. It is something they are passionate about."
In a further boost, halfback Eli McCulloch will start his first game since dislocating his hip in round two.
The bye last round also allowed breakaway Rhys Bray to recover from a knee issue.
The Greens are joint leaders with Hamilton, who host Nelson Bay, but have played little rugby in the past month.
"We have had one game and a couple of byes," Lind said. "We have to shake off the crap and get into it. We are playing to retain the Hawthorne Cup, we are playing for the Steve Lane Cup and we are playing to be minor premiers.
"Whether we win or not, we will be first or second and it won't change who we play next week. Our incentive is to push hard into the finals and go there as a winner."
Maitland, after welcoming a host of players back from injury two weeks ago, have suffered a number of new setbacks.
Nick Davidson (wrist), Pat Robards (ankle), Pat Batey (concussion), Sam Callow (sternum), Riley Ledley (COVID), Nick Mahoney (COVID) and Mick Taylor (groin) are sidelined.
Davidson, Robards and Callow could be out for the remainder of the campaign.
'It will be a big test, given the personnel out," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "We are certainly not waiving the white flag. I have preached all season about our depth. The way the guys played against Southern Beaches, with the changes we had to make, I was really impressed. They stuck to the structures and had a real willingness to roll up the sleeves."
Hamilton, who will be without suspended duo Chris Hemi and Lachlan Summers due to yellow card accumulation, are also in contention for the minor premiership.
"It would be nice to win it, but it doesn't mean a great deal," Hamilton coach Marty Berry said. "We want to keep building towards playing a good brand of rugby. I have said that since I got here."
In the other games, Wanderers are at home to Southern Beaches and University travel to Singleton.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
