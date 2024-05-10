Line change: Fresh arrivals to pad up for Northstars in Sydney

FRESH arrivals Kyler Matthews and Alex Yuill will be deployed for their first Northstars appearances as Newcastle coach Kevin Noble goes about seeking a much-improved defensive display this week.
After three consecutive losses, including a bruising 9-2 thrashing last start, Noble wants his side to better protect their own goal when they take on the Ice Dogs in Sydney at 5pm on Saturday.
Matthews and Yuill, Canadian imports who landed at the Warners Bay-based club this past week, are set for game time at Macquarie Ice Rink and the two defenders could be just what the Northstars are in need of after leaking 21 goals in their past three fixtures.
"The last couple of performances, disappointing, and certainly not up to the standards of our club and our expectations as a team," Noble said.
"It has to get better.
"Costly turnovers, poor individual mistakes and not getting timely saves have all led to giving up five or six [goals] a night.
"You can't give up fix or six in this league, or any league, and expect to win games.
"So our focus is being better as individuals and as a team structurally and not giving up the big plays or breakdowns."
The Northstars still lead the Australian Ice Hockey League's Rurak Conference despite their recent results. The Ice Dogs are fourth in the Hellyer Conference.
Matthews and Yuill replace two other imports who featured in the first eight games but departed after last weekend's back-to-back losses at home.
Yuill has played the past three seasons in the English Ice Hockey League with the Guildford Flames.
Matthews has featured in multiple professional leagues in America.
