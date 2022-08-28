Newcastle remain undefeated in the NRLW after hanging on to beat the Gold Coast Titans 16-12 at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday night.
Picking up where they left off last week, the Knights scored after just three minutes and twice more in the first half to shoot to a 16-6 lead.
Bench utility Emma Manzelmann was on fire, scoring a try and setting up another after coming on in the 18th minute to replace starting hooker Olivia Higgins.
Props Millie Boyle (151m), Tayla Predebon (127m) and Caitlan Johnston (102m) laid the platform for the Knights, all making over 100 run metres.
The Titans did well to keep the visitors at bay early in the second half, but they gained some ascendancy as the game wore on and scored with 11 minutes remaining to reduce the deficit to only four points.
Holding a 16-12 lead, Newcastle slugged it out in the closing stages to ensure victory.
Winger Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly opened the scoring while fullback Tamika Upton scored Newcastle's third try off the back of a break from Manzelmann.
The victory puts the Knights in an advantageous position after two games of the short five-round regular season.
They are one of three sides, including St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters, to remain unbeaten while the other three teams are without a win.
Reigning champions the Roosters claimed a dominant 28-8 win over Brisbane on Saturday.
They face St George Illawarra in a top-of-the-table clash next weekend, who beat Parramatta 16-10 on Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
