"I got to pick his brain on how he got to the top of the game," Ingham said. "The Premier League is the pinnacle in my opinion. To be at such a big club like Arsenal. It's huge. I asked what it was like playing alongside Robin van Persie. He got to train and be around those guys every day ... Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez. He said it was an amazing experience. They are at a different level and have a different hunger, especially Sanchez. He said the South Americans have a different mentality.