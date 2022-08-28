DANE Ingham could have been forgiven for being a tad anxious when the Newcastle Jets signed former Arsenal right back Carl Jenkinson.
Apart from a resume that boasts nearly 100 Premier League games at Arsenal and West Ham United, Jenkinson played last season for Melbourne City, including the 2-0 loss to Western United in the grand final.
At age 30, in soccer terms, Jenkinson still has his legs.
It adds up to a huge challenge for Ingham, who played 23 games last season and wants to make the position his own.
That is exactly what the New Zealand international believes will propel his game to another level.
Ingham, 23, shared a room with Jenkinson during a five-day training camp in Coffs Harbour last week.
"I got to pick his brain on how he got to the top of the game," Ingham said. "The Premier League is the pinnacle in my opinion. To be at such a big club like Arsenal. It's huge. I asked what it was like playing alongside Robin van Persie. He got to train and be around those guys every day ... Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez. He said it was an amazing experience. They are at a different level and have a different hunger, especially Sanchez. He said the South Americans have a different mentality.
"The big thing he says about Australia compared to England is the mentality side of the game in terms of having self belief and being able to drive the environment.
"Carl has been here for three weeks and you can tell he drives the standards high and everyone has to get on board. That is one of the biggest things I have learned. You always have to keep your standards high, whether it is training or a game. It doesn't matter who you are playing, you have to keep your standards at the highest point possible."
Jenkinson started in the heart of defence in the Jets' 15-1 romp over the Coffs Harbour All-Stars. Once up to full speed, he is likely to be deployed at right back.
"That is a challenge for me," Ingham said. "Competition is what you want. That is what the boss has brought in. We have a lot of players who can play a couple of positions so you know you have to be on your game because there is someone waiting to take your spot."
Jenkinson is among 11 fresh faces in the Jets squad.
"We have had quite a few new players come in and the four weeks we have had together, has allowed us to learn a lot about each other and how we play," Ingham said. "When you spend a week away together it helps build those bonds even stronger.
"We have such a good group, I'm really looking forward to the season. Especially having had a year under the boss' ways - how he sees the game and wants to play. That helps."
