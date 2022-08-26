New arrival Daniel Stynes and proven performer Beka Mikeltadze each scored hat-tricks inside 21 minutes as the Newcastle Jets flexed their muscles in a 15-1 romp over Coffs Harbour All-stars on Wednesday night.
Stynes, who joined the Jets from Perth, tapped in a Trent Buhagiar cross in the second minute.
Advertisement
From there, it became little more than a training run against the amateur outfit.
Buhagiar was a constant threat with his pace and laid on goals for Stynes and Mikeltadze.
When Stynes put away a rebound from a saved Buhagiar shot, it was 7-0 after 21 minutes.
Former Arsenal and England defender Carl Jenkinson made his first appearance for the Jets, playing alongside Matt Jurman for the opening 30 minutes.
Callum Timmins and Reno Piscopo did not feature.
The friendly, watched by a crowd of about 2500, was the culmination of a five-day training camp, featuring double sessions each day and workshops in the evening.
Included in the squad were triallists, Zach Lisolajski, Joey Jevtic, Stefan Brecevic and youth team players Peter Grozos and Ben Van Dorssen.
The Jets have trials against Sydney and Macarthur earmarked for the next fortnight.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.