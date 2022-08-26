Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer 2022: Strikers get in the groove as Jets outclass Coffs All-Stars

By James Gardiner
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
IMPRESSIVE: Daniel Stynes scored a hat-trick for the Jets in their win over Coff Harbour All Stars. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

New arrival Daniel Stynes and proven performer Beka Mikeltadze each scored hat-tricks inside 21 minutes as the Newcastle Jets flexed their muscles in a 15-1 romp over Coffs Harbour All-stars on Wednesday night.

