"I spent a lot of time in the gym," Goodwin said. "I have done a lot of core and upper-body work to be more a solid kind of nine, so I can hold the the ball up a lot better. That was one of the things I needed to work on from last year. I thought it was really important for me to focus on that and I will continue to do that. I have put on three kilos since we started and am sitting at 78kg now."

