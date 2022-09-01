Broadmeadow's Jacob Dowse wins contract with A-League club Perth Glory

Broadmeadow's Jacob Dowse is celebrating an "unbelievable" rise from the Northern NSW NPL, and three knee reconstructions, to sign his first professional contract.
Dowse has secured a one-year under-23 scholarship deal with Perth Glory after making the most of a trial at the A-League club over the past month.
Given the chance by his former Magic coach and now Perth boss Ruben Zadkovich, the 22-year-old has proven to Glory he's worth a shot this coming A-League season.
"It's unbelievable," Dowse told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"It's hard to put into words really. Obviously this is pretty much all I've ever wanted to do, so you have to pinch yourself a bit."
Dowse left family, friends and his job as a wardsman at Lingard Private Hospital behind for the chance.
"It's a bit of a relief as well," he said of the contract.
"I pretty much put my life on hold. I came over here with one suitcase and it's been four weeks now and I haven't been back. But it's been pretty good though. I'm loving it over here."
The trial came after Dowse starred for Magic with 12 goals in 15 NPL games this year. He also showed his strength, pace and skill to score in Broadmeadow's round of 32 Australia Cup loss to Bentleigh Greens.
Before the run of form, Dowse's career had been stifled by five knee surgeries, including three reconstructions while a Newcastle Jets junior.
"If you told me probably six years ago that I'd sign a professional contract with an A-League club, I wouldn't have believed you," he said.
"There were times when I was injured that I thought, 'stuff this, it's not even worth it', but I just kept going and it's worked out for me."
Zadkovich, who took over as Glory coach last season, delivered the good news last week. Dowse was grateful to Zadkovich for the dream opportunity and the guidance of Magic coach Damian Zane over the past two seasons.
"I was actually staying at his house for a little while," Dowse said of Zadkovich.
"We had a game on the Friday and they said we'll see how you go in the game, but it's all looking good.
"I was waiting for an answer, then I was having dinner at Rub's and he poured me a red wine and said, 'here's red wine to celebrate', and I said 'celebrate what?' And he said 'your first professional contract'.
"Ruben has been huge for me. He's given me a chance and believed in me. He got my foot in the door and he's almost like family to me. Ever since he was at Magic, he's kept in contact with me.
"And Zaney is another huge one. He and Luke Mitchell [Magic strength and conditioning coach] last year, if they didn't manage me like they did, I wouldn't have been able to perform like I did this year."
Dowse has trained and played trials at Glory as a left-back, a position he filled through his junior days at the Jets.
"It took me a couple of weeks to adapt," he said.
"It's obviously a lot different to what I'm used to, just the training and the whole environment.
"You get one day a week off, when I'm used to training three nights a week and playing on the weekends.
"Here in pre-season we're doing double sessions. One in the morning and gym in the arvo, or double field sessions, games during the week, games on the weekend. The intensity as well is on another level.
"But that's what I wanted. If I wanted to take the next step, then that's what I had to do, to see if I adapted and so far I feel I've held my own and are doing pretty well."
Dowse will have time to head home in two weeks after Perth play the Mariners in Sydney next Thursday, then travel to Gold Coast to play Roar the week after.
Now a deal is done, Dowse is getting settled in Perth and will share an apartment with former Jet and fellow Glory signing Johnny Koutroumbis.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
