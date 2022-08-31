Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Former captain Robert Malloy has 'unfinished business' in last hurrah for Newcastle Northstars

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 31 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Malloy. Picture by Rhys Lavender.

ROBERT Malloy describes it as "emotional", but the former Newcastle Northstars captain wants to finish his time at the club by taking care of "unfinished business".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.