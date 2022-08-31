ROBERT Malloy describes it as "emotional", but the former Newcastle Northstars captain wants to finish his time at the club by taking care of "unfinished business".
The highly-respected player will line-up with the Northstars for the last time during this year's Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) finals series, which start in Melbourne on Friday.
Advertisement
Having just notched up his 150th game for Newcastle and having previously lifted the Goodall Cup as skipper in 2016, Malloy would love nothing more than a fairytale ending before joining incoming franchise Central Coast Rhinos next season.
"It's emotional. It's really emotional. It's not that I wanted to leave the Northstars, it's just the fact I have the opportunity to play five minutes from my house. With a young family it was kind of a no brainer," the Terrigal-based, father-of-two told the Newcastle Herald.
"The main goal with coming back [to the Northstars after COVID], there's a lot of unfinished business.
"I'm forever grateful for the opportunity [with Newcastle], all my teammates and brothers and fans. It's been an incredible run and I just want to end it the right way.
"The perfect way would be holding that big mug over our heads."
MORE IN SPORT:
The 35-year-old was born and bred in the US, playing NCAA III for Lebanon Valley College, before relocating to Australia just over a decade ago.
He spent four seasons with the Sydney Ice Dogs, featuring a title in 2013, before joining the Northstars and claiming back-to-back premierships in 2015 and 2016.
Newcastle hosted the last AIHL play-offs in 2019, prior to a COVID-enforced break for the national competition across 2020 and 2021, but were knocked out first up.
"In terms of confidence I don't think we've ever been more confident," Malloy said about this year's Northstars.
"The league has changed quite a but but I think we have the depth to win us a cup.
"Everybody is firing, we're feeling good, we're really well coached and goal tending is coming together. So we're certainly confident. Compared to years past, probably close to the top if not the top."
Malloy, who has represented Australia at multiple World Championships (division two), handed over the captain's armband to homegrown product Liam Manwarring at the start of 2022.
"He's taken the bull by the horns and I couldn't be more proud," he said.
Advertisement
Malloy supports AIHL expansion, saying "if you're not growing, you're dying", but remains focused on tackling minor premiers Canberra for a spot in Sunday's decider.
His sons, Mason and Noah, will watch from the stands at O'Brien Icehouse.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.