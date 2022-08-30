Cooks Hill hit with loss of points for match official abuse in NPL

Cooks Hill have been become the first top-grade NPL side docked competition points for repeated match official abuse.
Ninth on 18 points and with no chance of changing their position, the NPL rookies were penalised three points after a third match official abuse incident.
Kev Davison, who played only two games, was the first offender, in a match against Olympic. Assistant coach Greg Smith was red carded for a comment from the bench during the 3-2 win over Valentine in round 21 and copped a four-game ban. Young striker Josh Benson got the same after he was given a straight red card for his spray in the 1-0 loss to Edgeworth on August 20.
Under Northern NSW Football premier competition regulations, a team who have more than two people found guilty of match official abuse will lose three competition points for each offence after the second. A fine of $2000 for each offence after the second also applies.
However, NNSWF is working with Cooks Hill on a proactive alternative approach at the club to address abuse, which could lead to the fine being suspended.
NNSWF confirmed it was the first time a top-grade side have been penalised under the rule. A youth NPL side were docked points last season.
The sanction mars an otherwise encouraging end to Cooks Hill's first NPL season. They finish against Adamstown on Sunday, after 1-0 losses to Broadmeadow and Edgeworth, and wins over Lake Macquarie and Valentine in recent weeks.
