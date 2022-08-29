Newcastle Herald
Jesmond stabbing: taxi driver Aimal Ghouse accused of stabbing wife granted bail

By Sam Rigney
August 29 2022
Police and emergency services swarmed Jesmond after a stabbing in April last year. Picture by Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery

AN Afghan national who allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck during a "scuffle" at a unit in Jesmond last year has been granted conditional bail, with a judge questioning the strength of the case against the 39-year-old tax driver.

