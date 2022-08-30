Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights unchanged as they chase NRLW finals spot against Parramatta Eels

By Max McKinney
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
Kiana Takairangi. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle have named an unchanged side for their NRLW clash with Parramatta as they aim to put one foot in the door of playing finals with a third consecutive victory on Sunday.

