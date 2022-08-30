Anthony Milford and Mitch Barnett have played their last games for the Newcastle Knights.
The outgoing duo, who are joining the Dolphins and Warriors respectively next season, will miss Newcastle's clash with Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Milford suffered a rib injury in the first half of Newcastle's 36-26 loss to the Gold Coast, while Barnett has missed the side's past two games after undergoing thumb surgery earlier this month.
Neither were named in Newcastle's 22-man squad on Tuesday afternoon for Sunday's match.
Bradman Best, who was dumped from the NRL side for missing the team bus a fortnight ago, has also failed to return from a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined last week.
Krystian Mapapalangi, who played his second NRL match at the weekend, has again kept Enari Tuala out of the side.
Tuala remains in an extended squad, which also includes lower-grade player Ben Talty.
Jack Johns and Chris Randall come back into the side and make up an interchange bench also including Pasami Saulo and Jacob Saifiti.
Sauaso Sue, who is also leaving the club, was not named in the squad.
Mat Croker has been named to start at lock.
Knights (vs Sharks)
1 Tex Hoy
2 Edrick Lee
3 Dane Gagai
4 Krystian Mapapalangi
5 Dom Young
6 Phoenix Crossland
7 Adam Clune
8 David Klemmer
9 Jayden Brailey (C)
10 Daniel Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Brodie Jones
13 Mat Croker
Bench
14 Chris Randall
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Pasami Saulo
17 Jack Johns
Extended squad
18 Simi Sasagi
19 Ben Talty
20 Enari Tuala
21 Jirah Momoisea
22 Hymel Hunt
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
