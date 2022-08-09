Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

'All in the past': Saifiti expecting Klemmer to return with a bang against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti is expecting front-row partner David Klemmer to return with a bang against Brisbane on Saturday after the Knights enforcer's tumultuous few days last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.