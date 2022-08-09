Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti is expecting front-row partner David Klemmer to return with a bang against Brisbane on Saturday after the Knights enforcer's tumultuous few days last week.
Klemmer missed Newcastle's 14-10 win over Wests Tigers on Sunday after being stood down and then sanctioned by the Knights for refusing to be interchanged and exchanging words with club trainer Hayden Knowles against the Bulldogs.
But with the dust settled on the incident late last week after Klemmer accepted a suspended fine, Saifiti reckons the 191-game prop will be desperate to make his mark at Suncorp Stadium.
"Klem, he is a [veteran] now, he is going to leave that behind. I'm sure it's all in the past," Saifiti said.
"He will do what he does best and play good every week.
"It would have been a tough week for him and his family, he didn't deserve to go through that.
"The right decision was made. He is back with his teammates and he is back to kill it with us again."
Saifiti and other players have slammed suggestions the playing group was divided over the club's handling of the Klemmer incident, saying the situation actually had the opposite effect.
"It brought us together," Saifiti said.
"It was a turmoil of a time from the week before, but we spoke about coming together, defending well together and we did that. It was good to see it come to play."
Despite Klemmer not featuring in Newcastle's breakthrough win at Campbelltown, Knights centre Bradman Best said his return to training on Friday midway through a field session provided a "massive" boost ahead of the match.
"He had a few days off there and we couldn't see him, but he walked into training and everything stopped - everyone got in around it and we just said, 'Lets go! Klem's back!'," Best said. "He brings such a presence and so much experience. He is someone I look up to.
"For him to come back and do what he loves, because he loves his footy, to see that smile on his face - that brought us closer."
Klemmer's inclusion for Saturday night's game came as the Knights confirmed Mitch Barnett was out this week due to a thumb injury.
Barnett is set to undergo surgery this week with the club hopeful he will return before the end of the season.
Klemmer has come straight back into the starting side despite Jacob Saifiti's strong showing against the Tigers. Starting place of Klemmer, Saifiti made 150 metres from 14 runs, including 58 post-contact metres, and 31 tackles.
"Probably our best player, [or] one of," Daniel Saifiti said of his brother's performance on Sunday.
"Me and him love starting together. He brings that line speed and that energy, all his off the ball efforts like his kick pressure and inside pressure on the halves and stuff go unnoticed. But the boys appreciate it and the coaches appreciate it heaps."
Saifiti said it mattered little who started the game but thought his brother likely lifted after being handed the No.8 jersey last week.
"It's a bit hard when it's me, Jacob and Klem, one of us has to miss out," he said.
"After his Origin high and coming back and coming off the bench, I'm sure getting that starting role he was going to relish it, and he did."
Mat Croker will start at lock in place of Barnett.
Adam Clune comes in at halfback to replace Jake Clifford, who had surgery on Tuesday after fracturing his arm late in the Tigers game.
The side's back line remains unchanged despite Edrick Lee and Hymel Hunt returning from injury. They are both in the extended 22-man match squad.
1 Tex Hoy
2 Enari Tuala
3 Dane Gagai
4 Bradman Best
5 Dom Young
6 Anthony Milford
7 Adam Clune
8 David Klemmer
9 Jayden Brailey (C)
10 Daniel Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Brodie Jones
13 Mathew Croker
BENCH
14 Phoenix Crossland
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Pasami Saulo
17 Simi Sasagi
EXTENDED SQUAD
18 Jack Johns
19 Sauaso Sue
20 Chris Randall
21 Edrick Lee
22 Hymel Hunt
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
