FORMER Canterbury half Josh Reynolds has launched a spirited defence of exiled Newcastle prop David Klemmer, declaring the Knights "don't deserve" a player of his quality if they move him on for refusing to be interchanged and spraying a club trainer.
Reynolds, currently not playing rugby league after recently departing Super League club Hull FC, spoke about Klemmer's situation on Thursday morning.
The 28-year-old was hit with a show-cause notice earlier this week and dropped for Newcastle's clash with Wests Tigers after refusing to be interchanged and allegedly abusing Knights trainer Hayden Knowles late in the 24-10 loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.
Klemmer is reportedly facing the sack but both the prop and Knights management have said they are unable to comment until his disciplinary hearing is completed.
But Reynolds, who played alongside Klemmer for years at the Bulldogs, said it would be the "the biggest joke ever" if he was axed for the on-field incident.
"I honesty thought it was a gee-up article, when they said he could sacked," Reynolds, 33, told Sky Sports Radio.
"I honestly did. I fully read it and was like: 'Nah, this is legit'. It's honestly the biggest joke I have ever, ever heard if they are even considering sacking him.
"First of all, when you sign a player the CEO will be like: 'I want you to be passionate for this jersey'.
"If you've got a guy there who doesn't want to come off, he never gets hooked and it's not like he was playing bad, he doesn't want to come off because he just wants to be out there.
"You've got a guy who showed a bit of emotion because he doesn't want to come off at that time and you're saying you're possibly going to sack him because of that?"
Reynolds was of the belief there must be more to the situation, but claimed the Knights "don't deserve" a player like Klemmer should he be sacked solely for the on-field drama.
"In the heat of the moment, emotions are everywhere," he said.
"You may say some things and do some things that isn't you and I've done it thousands of times. I've had conversations with teammates and trainers."
The show-cause notice was issued a day after it emerged Paramatta had tried to loan Klemmer from the Knights.
Reynolds' comments come after two of Klemmer's other former teammates, Corey Parker and James Graham, weighed in on the situation.
The Knights have copped a barrage of criticism over recent days from their fans, already dismayed about the side's performances.
They are battling to avoid the wooden spoon and will drop to 15th if they lose to the Tigers.
In addition to Klemmer, the Knights will be without sidelined trio Kalyn Ponga, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Leo Thompson for their trip to Campbelltown.
Bradman Best is back in the side after overcoming a thumb injury.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
