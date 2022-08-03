It has been a sensational week for the Newcastle Knights. After a shocking defeat to the Bulldogs at the weekend, raising tensions and frustrations among fans, it emerged star player David Klemmer would be left out of the side for their clash with West Tigers on Sunday.
Klemmer was issued a show-cause notice on Tuesday for reportedly failing to come from the field late in last week's 24-10 drumming and is alleged to have sprayed club trainer Hayden Knowles and stayed on the field for a couple of minutes before ultimately running off.
Arguably the side's best player for this season, Klemmer's omission from the side this weekend has left former teammates bewildered, and fans enraged, as the fallout continues.
Speculation around Klemmer's future at the club is circling and, as fans wait to learn what comes next in the unfolding drama, the Newcastle Herald's top Knights reporter Max McKinney joins Toohey's News host Barry Toohey to break down what has happened and how the club can weather the headwinds.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
