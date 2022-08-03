Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Corey Parker, James Graham weigh in on David Klemmer's omission from Newcastle Knights side, show-cause notice

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Parker. Picture: Getty Images

DAVID Klemmer's former international teammate Corey Parker has expressed dismay that the Newcastle Knights prop has been dropped for refusing to come off the field.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.