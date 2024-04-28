'Old school' Wildfires rebound to get back on level terms in Shute Shield

ROB Puli'uvea described it as "old school Wildfires rugby".
Hunter are now back on level terms following four rounds of Shute Shield, sitting in the middle of the competition pack with a 2-2 record after defeating Eastwood 38-19 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Wildfires, who announced a raft of personnel changes after last weekend's 29-9 loss to Gordon, find themselves the same amount of points away from both the top and bottom of the ladder.
Hunter captain Puli'uvea identified key elements of the performance, including direct lines of attack, improved set pieces and defensive efforts.
"We sort of went back to a bit of old school Wildfires rugby," Puli'uvea told the Newcastle Herald.
"In terms of direct play and keeping it really simple, just looked to crash the ball up and play field position. Ethan [Morgan] did really well at 10 getting us down there and the backline was solid.
"Our set piece was a lot better than it's been so far this season - scrum was strong and lineout good but room for improvement.
"Defence was the other key factor - speed off the line and shutting down anything Eastwood could try and throw at us."
Puli'uvea was one of half-a-dozen try scorers for the Wildfires with Elyjah Crosswell, Donny Freeman, Deon Evans-Ao, SitiveniVahai and Brendan Palmer also getting across the line.
Morgan, who slid to five-eighth from fullback with Nate de Thierry (Hong Kong) unavailable, kicked four conversions.
The hosts led 19-7 at half-time.
Earlier in the women's Jack Scott Cup competition and the Wildfires beat Campbelltown 29-5.
LADDER: Norths, Easts 17; Manly 15; Randwick, Warringah, Two Blues 14; Gordon 13; Hunter, Sydney Uni 9; Eastwood 5; Souths 3; West Harbour 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.