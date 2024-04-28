Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Old school' Wildfires rebound to get back on level terms in Shute Shield

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 28 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter's Elyjah Crosswell playing against Eastwood at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter's Elyjah Crosswell playing against Eastwood at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

ROB Puli'uvea described it as "old school Wildfires rugby".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.