Belgian halfback among raft of changes as Wildfires seek spark

BELGIAN international Isaac Montoisy will get his first crack at the No.9 jersey since joining the Shute Shield ranks, as the Hunter Wildfires unveil a raft of changes to their starting XV.
Following a 1-2 opening to 2024, Wildfires coach Scott Coleman hopes to create a "spark" and admits "we're not going to win a comp with just 15 players".
Hunter host Eastwood at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (3:05pm) with Montoisy, prop Angus Websdale, second-rower George Noa, winger Veni Vahai and fullback Brendan Palmer all promoted for round four.
Nick Murray, Taukihaamea Koloamatangi, Ben Wood and Isaac Ulberg are those to make way.
Palmer comes in with regular No.15 Ethan Morgan sliding to five-eighth, minus Nate de Thierry away representing Hong Kong in Canberra this weekend.
"I don't like the word rotation, because you've got to earn your spot to get there, but the changes we've made are guys who have shown form off the bench and the way they've trained deserve a crack at it," Coleman said.
"Nothing against the guys who have dropped out either, they're all still in the mix."
In the women's Jack Scott Cup, the Wildfires welcome Campbelltown to No.2 on Saturday (12:05pm) fresh from a 34-5 victory.
MEN'S XV: Angus Websdale, Hamish Moore, Bo Abra, George Noa, Rob Puli'uvea (c), Elyjah Crosswell, Donny Freeman, Asaeli Lehauli, Isaac Montoisy, Ethan Morgan, Deon Evans-Ao, Ueta Tufuga, Thomas Watson, Veni Vahai, Brendan Palmer.
