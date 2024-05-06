Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Evicted Newcastle squatters deserve sympathy, but law must rule

By Letters to the Editor
May 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police move on protesters after squatters were evicted last week. Picture by Marina Neil
Police move on protesters after squatters were evicted last week. Picture by Marina Neil

THE news story about squatters in the Klosters buildings (to be demolished) rings very serious alarm bells ("Protest after squatters evicted from house", Newcastle Herald 3/5).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.