Newcastle Knights end week of turmoil by taming Wests Tigers 14-10

THE Newcastle Knights responded to a week of turmoil by regaining some much-needed credibility with a 14-10 victory against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.
After a self-inflicted circus last week that resulted in enforcer David Klemmer being stood down for disciplinary reasons, and amid mounting concerns that they could wind up with the wooden spoon, Newcastle dug deep to find resolve and resilience that has been seen all too rarely this season.
The result ended a four-game losing streak and lifted the Knights from 14th to 13th on the competition ladder, and crucially gave them a six-point buffer on cellar dwellers Gold Coast, with four games to play.
Having finished the previous round with the worst defensive record in the NRL, Newcastle produced a first-half shut-out to lead 14-0 at the break.
That included a desperate collective effort just before half-time, when they defended their line for multiple sets to keep the home side at bay.
Winger Enari Tuala scored two tries in the first 17 minutes to put Newcastle on the front foot, then fullback Tex Hoy crossed to give the visitors a commanding advantage at the change of ends.
The Tigers did not look like scoring until a bomb bounced favourably for winger Brent Nadan in the 52nd minute, prompting a remarkable momentum swing.
Nine minutes later, centre Asu Kepaoa speared through to score and reduce the deficit to 14-10, setting up a nerve-racking climax.
There was a massive scare for Newcastle four minutes from full-time, when Tigers five-eighth Adam Doueihi leapt high and batted down a bomb, which fullback Danie Laurie latched onto before diving across the line.
But the video-referee bunker ruled no try after replays indicated the ball travelled forward from Doueihi's hands.
The match hung in the balance until the final play when the Tigers, desperately keeping the ball alive, knocked on, prompting ecstatic celebrations from relieved Newcastle players.
