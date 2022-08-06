Norths defender Matthew Dawson will have a chance to claim back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold after the Kookaburras edged past England in the semi-final.
Australia beat the host nation 3-2 in Birmingham on Sunday morning (AEST) and will now meet India in the decider on Monday night (9:30pm, AEST).
The Kookaburras scored three unanswered goals after finding themselves down 2-0 early in the second quarter.
Phillip Roper and Zachary Wallace put England in front before Blake Govers converted a penalty corner just prior to half-time.
Jacob Anderson equalised for the Aussies in the 44th minute before Daniel Beale put them ahead for the first time with 10 remaining.
England had more than half-a-dozen penalty corners in the closing stages.
Elsewhere on day nine of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Merewether diver Sam Fricker finished 10th in the men's 3m springboard final.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
