Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Swordcraft: meet the Newcastle LARP warriors battling at Wallarah Oval

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEDOWIE'S Joshua Ewen seems affable enough for somebody glaring at me through the grey skin of a monstrous mask and holding an axe nearly as tall as him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.