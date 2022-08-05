The Olive Tree Market - Winter Market 9am to 3pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Advertisement
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Artisan Market 8am to noon, Anglican Parish Telarah Rutherford Hall, corner Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Byte Wise by Questacon 10am to 1pm, Seen@Swansea.
Newcastle Music Festival: Competitions Errol Collins Memorial Scholarship for violin; Wendy Ireland Award for cellists, 9am to noon, Christ Church Cathedral. Nan Price Memorial Scholarship and the Joyce Blewitt Award for pianists, 1pm, Adamstown Uniting Church.
Stomping Ground x Momo 6.30pm, Momo Wholefood, 227-229 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
World of Musicals in Concert 7.30pm, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
The SpongeBob Musical 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton. Final shows.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Toy & Hobby Fair 10am to 2pm, Edgeworth Sport and Recreation Club.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Book Launch: Hunter Valley Ancestors, by Roland Bannister 10.30am, Newcastle Museum.
Advertisement
Hunter Wedding Expo 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Dying to Know Day - Doula Connections Hunter Region 10am to 2pm, Alice Ferguson Community Centre, Merewether.
An Afternoon At The Movies 2pm, Warners Bay Theatre. A concert by Cardiff Northlakes Brass with music from movies like Ghost, Grease, The Muppets, Dances With Wolves and Space Cowboys.
Newcastle Music Week: Festival Choir - Fauré's Requiem 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
WIFE: Sarah Gaul - One More Time 6.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Advertisement
Greg Nunan & The General Jacksons 8pm, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Lucid Lane, But Anyway & Not Good, Not Bad 7pm, Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel. A triple bill of emerging local talent.
The Owens Collective Spring, featuring works by Vera Zulumovski, Edward Milan, Michelle Brodie and Annmarie Murland. Until August 21.
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane. Portraits of Crime explores how we judge the actions of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current 'crimes' in the future. Until October 5.
The Creator Incubator Steve Lee is a multimedia emerging artist influenced by figurative expressionism and vernacular art. Opening night, August 6, 6-8pm
LEDA Gallery The Dave and Vetty Show with Yvette Ten-Bohmer and David Kurzydlo. Opens August 6.
Advertisement
Wester Gallery A Bit On, Jacob Boylan.
Multi Arts Pavilion (MAP) mima Lake Macquarie An Anthology of the Wind. Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca create site-specific sound, video and sculptural works. Until August 28.
MakeSpace Gallery Newcastle Baths: Celebrating One Hundred Years by artists Belinda Dory, @stevefromnewy, Helen Singleton, Jessica Blacklow, Ali Sobel-Read and Peter Masters. Until September 18.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.